The Baltimore Ravens received a positive injury update on one of their most promising rookies Tuesday morning. Running back Keaton Mitchell, who left Monday night's preseason contest against the Washington Commanders with a shoulder injury, has been diagnosed with a stinger which shouldn’t keep him out for too long.

Mitchell has impressed a lot of folks in the Ravens building this preseason in his bid to make the team and helped his cause with a 31-yard run on Monday, his lone carry of the night. Mitchell received a delayed halfback draw, eluded three tacklers and cruised his way up the sideline before being shoved out of bounds. He also had a catch for six yards in the Ravens' loss.

Mitchell was not selected in April's draft after a phenomenal final season at East Carolina. He rushed for 1,452 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022, averaging a whopping 7.2 yards per carry. He was named first-team All-American Conference.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The running back position has been a conundrum for the Ravens in recent years. Baltimore has had one running back rush for over 1,000 yards since 2015 with quarterback Lamar Jackson leading the team in rushing each of the last four seasons.

Mitchell currently finds himself deep on the Ravens' depth chart, behind the likes of expected starter J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Baltimore will likely only keep four backs, meaning Mitchell is battling it out with veteran Melvin Gordon for a roster spot, according to the unofficial depth chart.

Keaton Mitchell is an explosive back who a lot of teams missed during this year's draft. He's proving to be an impact signing for the Ravens and could force his way onto Baltimore's roster if he stays healthy.