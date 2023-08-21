The NFL preseason is a time of anticipation and excitement as teams fine-tune their rosters and prepare for the upcoming season. For the Baltimore Ravens, the expectations are pretty high. However, as the 2023 NFL preseason unfolds, there have been some disappointing performances from key players. In this article, we will take a closer look at the underwhelming performances of Melvin Gordon III, Ben Cleveland, Patrick Ricard, and Tylan Wallace. These players, who were expected to make significant contributions, have struggled to live up to expectations. As the Ravens approach Week 1, it is crucial to evaluate these players and consider potential roster cuts that could reshape the team's outlook for the 2023 season.

Baltimore Ravens' Performance in the 2022-2023 NFL Season

Before delving into the disappointing preseason performances, it is essential to acknowledge the Ravens' achievements in the previous season. With a 10-7 record, the team showcased their resilience and determination, securing a spot in the playoffs. Led by their dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews, the Ravens demonstrated their ability to compete at the highest level. However, as the team looks to build on their success, it is crucial to address areas of concern and make necessary adjustments.

Now let's look at the four Ravens players who could be preseason roster cuts to watch out for before Week 1.

1. Melvin Gordon III

Melvin Gordon III recently joined the Ravens to enhance their depth and competitiveness in the backfield. This endeavor seems to have yielded results, as both Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell have shown strong performances during training camp.

Currently, Gordon seems to be the odd man out in the running back group. While Gordon brings valuable veteran experience, Mitchell displays greater explosiveness and versatility. It's quite likely that the Ravens might opt to retain Mitchell as their fourth running back and release Gordon.

However, this decision could become complicated if JK Dobbins' contract situation worsens. Dobbins, a star running back, is currently abstaining from Ravens practices in pursuit of a new contract. Despite Dobbins' stance, the Ravens' management appears reluctant to negotiate. Consequently, if Dobbins decides to sit out the entire 2023 season, Gordon might need to be retained.

#MondayWrapup: Melvin Gordon III

2. Ben Cleveland

We had early predictions that Ben Cleveland would take over as Baltimore's starting left guard following the departure of Ben Powers. However, Cleveland has not managed to step up, causing a significant decline in his stock. It seems that Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, a hidden gem on Baltimore's roster, and John Simpson are now preferred over Cleveland. Given this preference for Aumavae-Laulu and Simpson, Cleveland's chances of being released are quite high.

3. Patrick Ricard

Next up is Patrick Ricard, a longstanding presence in the Ravens' offense. We feel he has been a favored player under Greg Roman and has enjoyed popularity among fans. Nevertheless, Ricard's position is in jeopardy due to Todd Monken's new offensive strategy. This relies less on fullbacks. To secure his spot on the roster, the 29-year-old must further establish himself as a versatile asset. He should contribute to special teams and even potentially compete on the defensive line. Despite his versatility, Ricard's future remains uncertain, especially considering the presence of a more budget-friendly alternative in Ben Mason.

4. Tylan Wallace

Lastly, Tylan Wallace was anticipated to have a breakout year in 2022. However, he didn't live up to those expectations. This season, the Ravens revamped their receiving corps with significant additions: Odell Beckham Jr, Nelson Agholor, and Zay Flowers. All three newcomers have impressed during camp, alongside existing talents like Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman. Given this competitive landscape, it's challenging to envision a path for Wallace to secure a spot on the final 53-player roster. To improve his chances of surviving the roster cuts, Wallace needs to demonstrate enhanced performance throughout the remaining camp sessions.

Team Outlook

As the Ravens approach the 2023 NFL season, it is crucial to evaluate the performances of these players and make informed decisions regarding the roster. Sure, preseason performances are not always indicative of regular-season success. Still, they provide valuable insights into a player's potential and readiness. The Ravens must carefully assess the contributions and potential of each player to ensure they field the strongest possible team.

The Baltimore Ravens' journey toward the 2023 NFL season has been marked by both excitement and disappointment. Yes, the team's performance in the previous season showcased their potential. Despite that, the underwhelming performances of Melvin Gordon III, Ben Cleveland, Patrick Ricard, and Tylan Wallace in the preseason have raised concerns. As the Ravens make roster cuts before Week 1, it is crucial to consider the impact these decisions will have on the team's outlook for the upcoming season. By addressing areas of concern and making strategic roster adjustments, the Ravens can position themselves for success in the 2023 NFL season.