Bad news came to light Tuesday for New York Jets safety Chuck Clark. According to a report, the Jets' newest secondary addition has suffered a “serious” knee injury that could sideline him for the season, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Clark played six seasons for the Baltimore Ravens before New York traded for him in March. Clark is getting a second opinion on the injury, and the Jets will wait before making any more decisions. However, New York did go ahead and sign Adrian Amos, a former Green Bay Packers safety, upon learning of the severity of Clark's injury.

Clark's career to this point is largely injury-free. He missed only one game over the past four seasons. The 28-year-old was a productive player in the Ravens' secondary last season, totaling 101 tackles and a fumble recovery.

However, the Ravens spent a first-round pick on star safety Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame in last year's draft. Clark played a reduced role in 2022 in order to make room for the rookie. As a result, he requested a trade in the middle of last season, and the Ravens agreed to part ways with him in the offseason.

“Just the situation I was put in, things that was said to me, the position I felt I was on the team, I wasn’t respected at the time,” Clark said. “So it was time for a change.”

New York's defense was among the best in football last season. After making a significant upgrade at quarterback by trading for Aaron Rodgers, the Jets are poised to have a very strong team this year. Losing an expected starter hurts for any team, and the Jets have a lot of work to do to win the AFC East.