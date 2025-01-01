Lamar Jackson is having another outstanding season for the Baltimore Ravens and is close to breaking another record. Jackson's passer rating this season is 121.6, and the all-time NFL record for highest passer rating in a season is 122.5, which was set by Aaron Rodgers in 2011. Jackson has a chance to break it in the Ravens' final game of the season against the Cleveland Browns, but it doesn't seem like he's too worried about it when asked if he wants to.

“If I’m in my childhood mindset [with] breaking a record, yes,” Jackson said via Ravens.com. “But I’m trying to win games, so it really [doesn’t] matter. If it happens, it happens. If it [doesn’t, it] probably will happen sometime down the line.”

Jackson also has a chance to win his third MVP of his career, but he says his focus isn't on that. At the end of the day, the one thing Jackson doesn't have is a Super Bowl, and that looks to be his main priority right now.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens looking to make deep playoff run

The Ravens are once again looking to make another deep playoff run, and they're getting hot at the right time as the regular season is almost over. If the Ravens can win in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, they'd have clinched their division for the second straight year. Jackson is the head of the snake for the Ravens, and what he's been able to accomplish this year feels like no surprise, as he's on the verge of winning his third NFL MVP.

Jackson has thrown for 3,955 yards and a career-high 39 touchdowns and just four interceptions. On the ground, he's rushed for 852 yards and four touchdowns, with a league-high 6.6 yards per carry. He's also become the all-time leader in rushing yards by a quarterback, surpassing Michael Vick.

Even though Jackson has had an amazing year full of highlights, there's not one specific moment that stands out to him when thinking about 2024.

“There's a lot of memories from 2024,” Jackson said via NFL.com's Grant Gordon. “I don't think I have a standout. I don't have a standout. It's been a lot of blessings. I can't complain. Great year.”

The one thing that is on Jackson and the Ravens' minds is winning a Super Bowl. It will be a tall task with the number of competitive teams in the AFC, but they've shown all year that they can match up with anybody.