Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were unexpectedly involved in a shootout with the Jameis Winston-led Cleveland Browns in Week 8. The Browns were able to hold off the surging Ravens and pick up their second win of the season despite Jackson accounting for 335 yards of offense and two touchdowns.

As Baltimore prepares to get back to its winning ways against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the reigning NFL MVP was noticeably absent from the portion of practice the media is allowed to view on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

While some media outlets have speculated that the seventh-year passer was held out of practice due to a core injury he picked up and played through during the Ravens’ Week 8 loss, the team has yet to confirm an injury. Jackson’s absence Wednesday could be nothing more than a rest day for a quarterback that takes plenty of hits.

Lamar Jackson is putting together another MVP-caliber season

After opening the season 0-2, the Ravens turned things around. As the team reeled off five straight wins, Jackson resumed playing at an MVP level. After eight weeks, he’s fifth in the league in passing yards, second in passing touchdowns and, as you might expect, he leads all quarterbacks with 501 rushing yards.

In Week 6, Jackson surpassed Cam Newton for second all-time in rushing yards by a quarterback. Michael Vick is the only QB to have rushed for more yardage than the two-time MVP.

However, the Ravens hit a bump in the road last Sunday when they lost to the previously one-win Browns. Cleveland lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 7. The Browns had one of the league’s worst passing offenses under Watson, who has been awful since signing a mega deal with Cleveland. The team turned to veteran passer Jameis Winston, who made his season debut against the Ravens in Week 8 and out-dueled Jackson for the win.

Baltimore will take on the 5-3 Broncos at home in Week 9. While Jackson is expected to suit up for the contest, the team would likely lean on running back Derrick Henry if the veteran passer is sidelined. The former Tennessee Titans RB is having a spectacular season in his first year with the Ravens. Henry leads the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns and has a chance to break the all-time rushing record long held by Eric Dickerson.