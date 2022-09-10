Lamar Jackson contract debacle with Ravens draws fiery callout from Richard Sherman

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens’ failure to reach a contract extension is not sitting well with former NFL star Richard Sherman, especially since he believes the quarterback deserves a new deal.

The two sides had been negotiating an extension all offseason long, and as Week 1 drew closer, there were legitimate fears they wouldn’t be able to make an agreement. Sure enough come Friday, Baltimore announced the unfortunate conclusion.

It doesn’t mean that Jackson will be a free agent next season, though. The Ravens revealed their plan to work on a new deal before he hits free agency next summer. The team could also use the Franchise Tag on him if necessary.

However, Sherman is not happy with the development since Jackson was only asking for what he deserves based on the current market. With things taking a bad turn, though, Sherman also gave a blunt advice to his fellow NFL athlete.

“I hate the Lamar Jackson situation. He has outplayed his contract and deserves the new money. There is a fully guaranteed precedent out there and he is simply looking to capitalize on that. But the NFL unlike the NBA will come together to end that now,” Sherman wrote.

“I hope he waits until after training camp to sign the tag next season. Make the team sit in uncertainty as long as possible then take your time getting ready to play. The only power play he has and he should use it.”

T0 be fair, Richard Sherman makes a great point. By the looks of it, the Ravens simply didn’t want to pay and commit long-term money to Lamar Jackson. Unfortunately, the QB doesn’t have much power over it.

Whatever the reason is, Jackson could surely use the new season to prove his worth once again. If anything, a great year from him could hopefully give him a bigger increase than what he was asking for from the Ravens.