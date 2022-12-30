By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens received a troubling Lamar Jackson injury update on Friday, per Luke Jones. Jones reports that Jackson has been ruled out for Baltimore’s Week 17 clash vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson, who’s dealing with a knee injury, has missed the Ravens’ past 3 games.

The Ravens have dealt with no shortage of injuries this year. The Steelers will have a chance to upset the odds on the road as a result of Baltimore’s injury-plagued roster.

When healthy, Lamar Jackson is one of the most talented dual-threat QBs in the NFL. Through 12 games in 2022, Jackson has thrown for over 2,200 yards to go along with 17 passing touchdowns. Meanwhile, he’s rushed for 764 yards with 3 touchdowns on the ground.

The Ravens rely on Lamar Jackson’s productivity in a major way. With that being said, they have remained alive in the AFC North race even with his injury concerns. Tyler Huntley has played fairly well amid Jackson’s absence.

Baltimore comes into Week 17 trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by just a single game in the division. And with the Bengals in line for a challenging matchup against the Buffalo Bills, this week presents a tremendous opportunity for Baltimore.

But injuries may ultimately hold them back. It will be interesting to see how they fare against a Steelers team that has quietly played well as of late.

The Ravens will aim to avoid the home upset and overcome their current injury-related adversity.

We will continue to monitor and provide Ravens updates ahead of their Week 17 game vs. the Steelers.