By Dan Fappiano

With their 10-5 record, the Baltimore Ravens have already clinched a playoff berth. However, the Ravens still have a crucial matchup with their biggest rivals in the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. While it’s a game no one in Baltimore wants to lose, it appears that the Ravens will be without numerous key contributors.

On Thursday, Baltimore had multiple offensive and defensive stalwarts absent from the media viewing portion of practice. This included quarterback Lamar Jackson and JK Dobbins offensively with defensive end Calais Campbell and cornerback Marcus Peters missing for the defense. The absentees reached eight total players, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, and included wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, tight end Nick Boyle, offensive lineman Trystan Colon and safety Geno Stone.

Jackson has been out the past three games with a knee injury. While the Ravens would like to have him back for the playoffs, Jackson will likely be out for their matchup against the Steelers.

Dobbins, on the other hand, has played the last three weeks after returning from a knee injury of his own. He has rushed 40 times for 304 yards and a touchdown. Perhaps his absence is more of a way to limit his workload coming off of injury. Last time he played the Steelers, in Week 14, Dobbins ran for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Campbell and Peters were both injured in Week 15 against Cleveland and missed Week 16 against the Falcons. Campbell is dealing with a knee injury while Peters has a calf problem. Both are key defenders for Baltimore and are in danger of missing another week.

There is still time for each player to return to practice. However, it appears that the Ravens will be playing the Steelers without all their chips on the table.