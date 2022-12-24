By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Pro Bowl is perhaps one of the achievements that NFL players tend to look forward to. It’s basically a seal of approval from fans and your peers that you’re one of the better (or more well-liked) players in the league. The Baltimore Ravens will have two players with the same position potentially in the game, according to Adam Schefter: Lamar Jackson and… Tyler Huntley, their backup QB who was named as the fourth alternate QB for the Pro Bowl.

“Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley was voted as the AFC’s fourth alternate Pro Bowl quarterback, one slot after third alternate Pro Bowl quarterback Lamar Jackson, the quarterback he is replacing again Saturday, league sources told ESPN.”

The AFC has a bunch of talented quarterbacks even after the three selected for the Pro Bowl (Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes). The Ravens have one in Lamar Jackson. Tyler Huntley, on the other hand… is an odd selection, to put it lightly. His inclusion means that he’d leapfrog one of the many good QBs in the league, such as Derek Carr, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, and the resurging Trevor Lawrence.

Huntley is a damn good backup quarterback, don’t get me wrong. There were times last season where he was able to help the Ravens win without Lamar Jackson. However, he’s not exactly on the same level as the other QBs who could be arguably alternates in the Pro Bowl.

In the end, though, this might not even matter. Huntley is the fourth alternate in the Pro Bowl, which means that Mahomes, Allen, and Burrow will need to miss the game, along with another alternate. Besides, the new format of the Pro Bowl means that the Ravens’ selections won’t be playing football at all.