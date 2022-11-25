Published November 25, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is officially off the injury report heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a Friday tweet from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Lamar Jackson’s hip injury was “getting better,” as stated in a Friday afternoon tweet from ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley. Jackson went from not practicing on Wednesday to taking full reps on Thursday and Friday.

“It’s all right,” Jackson said when asked if the injury bothered him throughout a 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. “We won.”

Lamar Jackson still does not have an official game status.

The hip injury is different from the one that limited his participation in practice before a Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Despite tight end Mark Andrews not participating at all in practice due to a knee injury, he suited up and took snaps for the Ravens in M&T Bank Stadium, where he earned two targets and four rushing yards in 56 offensive snaps.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and tackle Ronnie Staley were listed as “out” they did not participate in all three practices with hip and ankle injuries, respectively. Head coach John Harbaugh said he was feeling optimistic about running back Gus Edwards remains questionable after two full practices and one limited Wednesday practice, Hensley said.

The Ravens will face a Jacksonville Jaguars team fresh off a bye week after losing six of their last seven games. The Jaguars most recently faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, where quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns and running back Travis Etienne earned 45 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns on 35 passing attempts.

The Ravens will kick off against the Jaguars at 1 p.m. EST this Sunday in TIAA Bank Field. The game will be broadcasted on CBS and WJZ-TV Baltimore.