Lamar Jackson, a true leader.

The Baltimore Ravens did not look like themselves during the early goings of Saturday night's AFC divisional-round game against CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans at home, but they got it together in the second half to break away and score a 34-10 victory. The team's dominance in the second half appeared to have been triggered by a passionate NSFW talk during halftime by no other than Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Lamar Jackson wakes up the Ravens with fiery halftime speech

“It would be inappropriate if I said it,” Jackson told reporters during the postgame press conference about what he said to his teammates that fired up the Ravens (h/t Jamison Hensley of ESPN).

“A lot of cursing,” the Ravens signal-caller added.

The Ravens and the Texans ended the second quarter with the score tied at 10-10. Baltimore was a double-digit favorite to win the game, but the Texans made it look in the first half as though an upset win for them was very much possible. But whatever hope the Texans had heading into the third quarter was squashed by Jackson and the Ravens, who scored 24 points the rest of the way while holding Houston scoreless in the final two quarters.

Jackson finished with 152 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero picks thrown on 16/22 completions, while also adding 100 rushing yards and a couple of scores on just 11 carries. He was a one-man wrecking crew for the Ravens, who will face the winner of the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs playoff showdown in the AFC championship game.