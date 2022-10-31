Rashod Bateman’s foot injury more serious than originally believed

The Baltimore Ravens picked up a big win in Week 8 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Unfortunately, it looks like they suffered a serious loss during the game, as Rashod Bateman picked up a foot injury in the contest that appears to be more severe than initially expected.

Rashod Bateman injury update

Bateman was forced out of the Ravens win early on with the foot injury, and ultimately never returned to the game, which isn’t a good sign. There wasn’t a ton of initial concern regarding Bateman’s injury, but it looks like the latest update on his foot has yielded bad news, which isn’t very encouraging for Baltimore’s offense moving forward.

Via Jamison Hensley:

“Ravens WR Rashod Bateman is going to be out a few weeks with a foot injury, coach John Harbaugh said. Team thought it was just a tweak after Thursday’s game but it was more serious than originally believed, Harbaugh said.”

This is pretty bad news for the Ravens and their offense. Bateman has been Lamar Jackson’s top wide receiver target when he’s one the field, and while that hasn’t resulted in much consistency from him so far this season, having Bateman on the field helps open things up for Jackson in a way that none of the other wide receivers on the team can do.

With the trade deadline approaching, it will be interesting to see whether the Ravens try to swing a deal for another wide receiver to help fill Bateman’s void. Even if they do, which doesn’t seem to be too likely to happen, Baltimore will have to figure out how to replace Bateman, as this is a crucial stretch of their season. Whether or not they are successful in this quest could determine the success of Baltimore’s season as a whole, making this a very big loss for the Ravens.