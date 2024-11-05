The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals kick off Week 10 with a massive Thursday Night Football game. The classic rivalry will have major implications on the AFC playoff race and MVP race. Lamar Jackson is in contention for his third award and could put a stamp on it with a big primetime performance. But he missed practice again this week with leg and back issues. Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed Jackson's status for the big Bengals game after Tuesday's practice.

Expand Tweet

“He will be playing Thursday night. That's probably the main thing, right that you're asking? He will be playing Thursday night.”

Jackson looked like his usual MVP self with limited practice before Week 9's game against the Broncos. He threw for three touchdowns in a 41-10 romp over Denver to clinch the Ravens' sixth win. While the news is not stunning, it is a relief for Baltimore fans.

Jackson has put together the best passing season of his career to this point. He put up a perfect quarterback ranking for a record-tying fifth time on Sunday and has a new weapon in Diontae Johnson to utilize. The Ravens can start their run to a potential division title with a big win on Thursday night.

Can the Ravens get over the Super Bowl hump?

The reality for any AFC team trying to contend for the Super Bowl is that the Chiefs are nearly unbeatable. Even with their offense sputtering, they are 8-0 and in a great position to get the bye in the AFC. That means that Baltimore will be playing on Wild Card Weekend while KC rests up for another playoff run.

That is the reality for the Bengals as well, who are 4-5 after a rough start to the season. They have to win as many games as possible just to get into the dance. The Ravens stand in the way of a winning streak for Cincinnati. A loss could spell the end of their bleak playoff chances.

Earlier this season, the Ravens smoked the Buffalo Bills at home 35-10. That was the game Derrick Henry entered the Offensive Player of the Year conversation, with 199 yards and a touchdown. They will be among the contenders in the conference once again and Baltimore has the advantage with the win.

This has to be the year the Ravens win the AFC title and represent the conference in the Super Bowl. With Lamar Jackson on top of his game and Derrick Henry winding down a Hall of Fame career, they have two of the best offensive players in the game. Jackson's health is key to that and if keeping him out of practice keeps him playing at this level, then that is what Harbaugh will do.