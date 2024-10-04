Davante Adams is looking to get traded from the Las Vegas Raiders, and there are several teams interested in the wide receiver. Adams has some teams he's interested in as well, which include the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints, but it's not certain if the Raiders will grant his wishes. For now, the only thing left to do is read into cryptic messages that Adams sends, and he recently posted a picture of Edgar Allan Poe on his Instagram.

The picture is cryptic because nobody knows what it means to Adams, but people on social media are linking the picture to the Baltimore Ravens. Poe wrote a poem called The Raven, which is a story about a lover who is paid a visit by a talking raven.

Adams followed up with another post, which was a quote from Poe that said, “Believe nothing you hear and half of what you see.”

Where will the Raiders trade Davante Adams?

The Ravens could use a wide receiver like Davante Adams, who would immediately slot in as their WR1. Zay Flowers has shown flashes of being the Ravens' top receiver, but the team is so run-heavy that they rarely get the passing game going at times. With having someone like Adams, there's no doubt that the Ravens and Lamar Jackson would make it a priority to get him going.

It's been noted that Adams would like to be traded to the Jets to reunite with Aaron Rodgers, but the Raiders also want to do what's best for their team, which means they'll want to get the best package in return for him.

“While the Raiders could trade Adams to the Jets, they will do what's best for their organization, sources say, including taking the best deal from the highest bidder. Hearing same as [Ian Rapoport]– on that — Raiders honoring the trade request but not letting him drive completely,” Mike Garafolo tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Adams also mentioned the Saints, where he could reunite with Derek Carr. The Dallas Cowboys were also a team interested in Adams, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“The Jets and Cowboys are among the many teams monitoring the Davante Adams situation,” Russini wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Both have checked in with the Raiders. I’m told at this point that Vegas is in no rush to make a move until a team reaches their asking price — but Adams wants out ASAP.”

As of now, it looks like it will be a wait-and-see approach as to what team steps up and offers the best package for Adams.