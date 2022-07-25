Ravens’ Lamar Jackson receives shockingly savage review from anonymous NFL coach

Even before Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson entered the NFL, there were doubts about his ability to play the position at a high level. The doubts stemmed from Jacksons perceived inability to be an accurate passer in the pocket, a skill many point to while ignoring his exceptional playmaking ability and knack for winning games.

One would think an MVP award, which Jackson won in 2019, would quiet these doubts. Evidently not. With training camps around the corner, this anonymous NFL coach had some heavy criticism of the Ravens star. Here’s what he had to say, per NFL on ESPN.

A defensive coordinator was quoted saying this about Lamar 🤨 (via @SandoNFL) pic.twitter.com/65qU1ox9VJ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 25, 2022

Now that is some criticism. This anonymous NFL coach said that “he doesn’t care if Lamar Jackson wins league MVP 12 times”, he doesn’t think the Ravens signal-caller can ever be regarded as a true no. 1 franchise quarterback.

Jackson, 25, has won 37 games in three-and-a-half seasons as a starting NFL quarterback, while also tossing at least 26 touchdown passes in two of those campaigns.

Oh, and the Ravens star has also set the single season record for the most rushing yards gained by a quarterback. Jackson isn’t the traditional quarterback many coaches imagine when they envision one.

However, Jackson is the prototypical quarterback in today’s NFL- one who can beat the defense downfield with both his arm and his legs.

The Ravens star might not be what many coordinators and coaches think he should be. But all the man has done since he has entered the league is win.

At some point, Lamar Jackson deserves some respect.