Ravens: The 1 player with the most to prove at 2022 NFL training camp

Once again, the Baltimore Ravens had another strong offseason. This franchise is in a great spot for the short and long term, especially once they re-sign Lamar Jackson to an extension. However, there is one area of concern that could prove to hold the team back. For that reason, we look at one player on the Ravens roster who has the most to prove entering training camp.

Baltimore always seems to nail the NFL Draft year in and year out. Even so, there was a moment when the front office made a move and didn’t do too much to find a replacement. Marquise Brown is now playing for the Arizona Cardinals after having a solid year with the Ravens. It’ll be interesting to see how the passing game develops without Brown in the lineup, but all eyes are on Rashod Bateman to step up.

We should expect the rushing attack to maintain relevancy while Mark Andrews will likely be the top pass option. Regardless, the Ravens found some success throwing the ball to Marquise Brown last year, and hopefully, Bateman is up for the challenge. He’s in a situation where he must prove himself as a legitimate weapon for Lamar Jackson, otherwise, the Ravens’ offense could struggle throughout the regular season.

With that said, here is our one player to watch during the Ravens training camp.

Ravens Player To Watch In Training Camp

Rashod Bateman

After missing the first five games of the 2021 season, Rashod Bateman slowly worked his way into the starting lineup. Baltimore was smart in not rushing him back, which allowed Bateman to fully heal. He flashed throughout his rookie campaign and proved to be a reliable pass option for the Ravens in the final four weeks of the regular season.

Now, with Marquise Brown out of the picture, Bateman receives a massive promotion. He is undoubtedly the number one wide receiver in Baltimore, which bodes well for his career outlook. Of course, Mark Andrews is likely the top option overall, but the Ravens have a strong one-two punch in the passing game this year.

Baltimore’s success may rest on Rashod Bateman’s shoulders. The rushing attack is going to be elite with JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards returning to the backfield. Not to mention, Lamar Jackson is one of the most electrifying rushing quarterbacks the league has ever seen.

Additionally, the defense is stacked up nicely and health should keep this unit competitive. With that in mind, the Ravens’ only true weakness entering training camp is the wide receiver position. If Rashod Bateman can be the superstar many believe he can be, then Baltimore will be a dangerous opponent throughout the regular season.

That’s a lot of pressure for a second-year prospect. Regardless, Bateman seems up for the task and is in line to have a monster season. Especially considering none of the other receivers on the roster are equal to his skillset. The Ravens’ coaching staff is going to do everything possible to prepare their young wideout, as he is going to play a major role in this franchise.

Keep an eye on Rashod Bateman through training camp, as Baltimore will make sure he gets the reps he needs to build chemistry with Lamar Jackson. Look for these two to get on the same page sooner, rather than later, as the Ravens aim to reclaim the AFC North.