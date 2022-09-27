Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.

Via Kevin Clark:

“Lamar Jackson just got to be smart,” Reed said. “I’m not telling him to play scared or anything because I don’t think he’s gonna do that, he hasn’t displayed that, but he has to be smart because it is a business and they will use that shit against you whether you like it or not. You can think these people love you. They’re showing their true colors right now. And it’s no shot at the Ravens because they are an organization that’s a business. It’s a business first. It’s the NFL and it’s football to the players and we love that, but it’s a business first to the league.”

Reed has a good point. Any type of serious injury to Lamar Jackson and he could find himself not getting paid as much in the offseason, doesn’t matter how well he’s playing at the moment. He even thinks Lamar should change how he plays just to prioritize health:

“Yes, I would change because I did change. When I went through situations with the Ravens, I was in the last year of my rookie contract and I knew I deserved more — I still know,” Reed said. “I was underpaid. It’s a business, man. You’ve got to understand that. You have to be smart about what you’re doing.”

We know that Lamar Jackson loves to run the ball and that’s what makes him such a phenomenal player. He’s got a big arm and the legs to do damage all on his own. Perhaps he should take Reed’s advice and be a little more cautious.