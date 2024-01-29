Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took to X to express his feelings after his team's crushing AFC Championship loss.

On Sunday afternoon, Lamar Jackson and his Baltimore Ravens teammates saw what was once a promising 2023-24 season come to an end with a crushing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game despite playing in front of their home fans in Baltimore. Jackson and the Ravens offense largely struggled to get into much of a rhythm against a vaunted Chiefs' defensive attack, instead looking like a shell of the unit that destroyed the NFL for a large part of the regular season.

After the game, Jackson took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to express his thoughts on the loss and express his gratitude toward Ravens fans for their support throughout the campaign.

“I’m Proud of all my brothers we was the 8-9 Ravens but fell A game short to the Former champs hats Off to them,” wrote Jackson. …”#Wegonnabeback&Wayyybetter #TotherealFlocknation we thank yall.”

As previously mentioned, Jackson picked an inopportune time to have arguably his least productive game of the season. Although he did produce multiple highlight reel plays, including an acrobatic evasion of the Chiefs' defense leading to a touchdown pass as well as a pass that he miraculously ended up completing to himself, Jackson also made several crushing mistakes, including most notably a backbreaking interception thrown into triple coverage in the fourth quarter with the Ravens driving.

Of course, Lamar Jackson is still a relatively young quarterback and will have plenty of time to bounce back from this and lead the franchise back to this stage, and possibly further, next year.