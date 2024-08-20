Lamar Jackson has his critics. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback also has supporters. Apparently Julian Edelman is in the former group as he took a shot at Jackson amid a Chiefs three-peat prediction.

Edelman first expressed his loyalty to the Chiefs winning again in 2024, according a Fox NFL broadcast with Charissa Thompson via ravenswire.com.

“I’ve learned my lesson,” Edelman said. “I’m never betting against the Chiefs again. I lost a lot of money. It’s not up to the Chiefs. We all know what the Chiefs are. It’s up to everyone else.”

Julian Edelman takes direct attack on Jackson

Edelman said in order to derail the Chiefs, certain players need to step up.

“We need to see a (Bengals QB) Joe Burrow come out and do something, stay healthy, start fast,” Edelman said. “We need to see Lamar Jackson, who has been on a milk carton in the playoffs. He’s missing.”

It seemed like a dated reference and pointed to the very sensitive subject of missing children, but perhaps Edelman felt the need to be that dramatic. Jackson’s career playoff record is 2-4. In those games, he has a passer rating of 75.7 with 1,324 total yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions.

This year it seems the Ravens are better equipped for postseason success. The defense looks beastly, and if Derrick Henry can continue his incredible NFL career, the Ravens could be tough as nails. But perhaps the most ironic thing is Henry's presence could mean Jackson will need to do less in postseason games instead of trying to win them himself.

It's possible Jackson could turn in the best postseason game of his career if he stays healthy and the Ravens make the playoffs.

Will 2024 turn things around for Lamar Jackson?

There’s no doubt what John Harbaugh thinks can happen this year, according to foxsports.com

“The vision that we have together is that Lamar Jackson is going to become and be known and be recognized as the greatest quarterback ever to play in the history of the National Football League,” Harbaugh said. “That's the vision. It's going to happen by Lamar, his work ethic and his brilliant talent, by all of us pouring into that effort, together as a team, teamwork, and by the grace of God and God's goodwill. That's how it's going to happen. And I believe it like we've already seen it.”

Jackson addressed his playoff performances after a terrific performance in last year's win over the Texans — a game maybe Edelman didn't take into consideration? He accounted for four touchdowns, throwing for 152 yards and rushing for 100. Jackson said he had heard the playoff-failure noise, according to nfl.com.

“I don't even got to hear it,” Jackson said. “I see it. But it is what it is. I don't really care about what people say. I'm trying to win. Day in, day out, every time I'm on that field, I'm trying to play to the best of my ability.”