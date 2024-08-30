Baltimore Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews was recently involved in a car accident. He has been held out of practice since the accident occurred, but that changed on Friday. Andrews returned to practice on Friday and is expected to play in the Ravens' season opener, per Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner.

Andrews did not suffer any major injuries during the accident. He has reportedly been dealing with a “minor thing” since the incident. It appears that Andrews is ready to go given his presence at practice on Friday.

Baltimore has high expectations for the 2024 season. Andrews, one of the best tight ends in the NFL, will play a pivotal role for the Ravens as long as he stays healthy.

Mark Andrews' 2024 outlook with Ravens

The 28-year-old was limited to only 10 games played in 2024 because of injuries. He is a three-time Pro Bowl tight end who happens to be one of Lamar Jackson's favorite targets. The Ravens understand how important Andrews is to their success.

With that being said, Baltimore proceeded with caution after Andrews' accident. They wanted to make sure he was completely ready before having him return to the field. Andrews has played in the NFL since 2018 and understands what it takes to prepare for a regular season, so the missed time is not expected to impact him too much.

Andrews and the Ravens have just under a week before the 2024 regular season gets underway. Baltimore will deal with an immediate challenge as they will play against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road. The game projects to be competitive as the two Super Bowl hopefuls go head-to-head to begin the new season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 PM EST in Kansas City. The Ravens are hopeful that Mark Andrews will be on the field against the Chiefs in the 2024 season opener.