Published November 27, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to increase their lead in the AFC North in Week 12. As they travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lamar Jackson will look to lead the Ravens to their fifth straight win.

The Ravens’ injury report features several of Jackson’s key supporting players, namely wide receiver Devin Duvernay. With Rashod Bateman already out for the season, Baltimore can’t afford any more injuries on offense. Fortunately, Duvernay, fellow wideout Demarcus Robinson and running back Gus Edwards should be good to go in Week 12.

“The Ravens listed RB Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee), WR Demarcus Robinson (hip) and WR Devin Duvernay (hamstring) as questionable for today — and all are expected to play, sources say,” according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Duvernay’s 321 receiving yards are the second-most on the Ravens while Robinson’s 280 yards are fourth on the team. While Mark Andrews is still the primary focus for Jackson in the passing game, the top two wide receivers being healthy is crucial. Edwards has played in just two games this season, rushing for 131 yards and two touchdowns. His practice trends suggest that he will be ready to go.

Jackson was also uncertain to play on Sunday earlier in the week but is now definitely good to go. The Ravens have struggled on offense throughout the season but are one game ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals in the division. The injuries to Jackson’s key weapons shouldn’t slow them down as they look to take down Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars.