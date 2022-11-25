Published November 25, 2022

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards practiced Friday and is trending towards playing Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Jamison Hensley. Edwards has missed the Ravens’ past two games, so his return is much-anticipated for Lamar Jackson and Baltimore.

Edwards is currently listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury. He’s also dealing with a knee ailment that is worth keeping tabs on. But this recent report certainly bodes well for him and the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson himself has dealt with injury concerns this week. But the QB was a full participant in practice and was not listed on the latest Ravens’ injury report. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh previously acknowledged that Jackson would play in the game despite receiving extra rest this week.

The Ravens are favorites against Jacksonville in this Sunday affair. But the Jaguars feature upset potential with Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne leading the charge. The game is especially important for the Ravens given their AFC North standing. They hold a 1-game over the Bengals in the division, but Joe Burrow and Cincinnati have played well as of late.

Gus Edwards’ potential presence will increase their odds of winning and holding onto the division lead. With that being said, the AFC North will be fascinating to follow down the stretch. Cleveland and Pittsburgh are in the midst of underwhelming seasons, so it will be a two-horse race between the Ravens and Bengals moving forward.

For now, Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards, and Baltimore will look to take care of business on Sunday against the Jaguars.