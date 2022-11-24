Published November 24, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had fans worried after he was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice. With a Week 12 clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars looming, Ravens fans were sent into a panic amid the worrying injury news. Fortunately, it seems he’s taken some positive strides since Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Jackson was a full participant in practice on Thursday, clearing the way for him to suit up against the Jaguars.

Jackson has been dealing with a hip injury but it hasn’t caused him to miss any action this season. He’s suited up in each of the Ravens’ first 10 games this year, and figures to do so again vs. the Jaguars in Week 12. Getting a full practice participation label is a key step toward his availability on Sunday, and it certainly seems as if he’ll be good to go.

It goes without saying how critical Jackson is to the Ravens’ offense. This season, the superstar quarterback has thrown for 1,977 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 63.4 percent of his pass attempts. On the ground, Jackson has displayed his typical mobility, rushing 97 times for 666 yards and three touchdowns.

The Ravens are missing several key players due to injury, on both sides of the ball, so getting a positive bill of health for Lamar Jackson is extremely encouraging. At 7-3, the Ravens hold a one-game lead over the Bengals in the AFC North and will look to maintain that with a win over the Jaguars (3-7) who have lost three of their last four games.