Ravens, Lamar Jackson won’t have Ronnie Stanley back just yet

One of the biggest tests of the Baltimore Ravens’ season comes in Week 4. Lamar Jackson and company will face the Buffalo Bills, who are looking like a Super Bowl contender. Unfortunately, they will miss out on getting a Ronnie Stanley boost as they welcome Von Miller and a tough Bills defense to town.

Stanley, a 2019 Pro Bowler, is eager to return but it will not be this week as the Ravens face the Bills. According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Stanley is inactive for Sunday and could be back as soon as next week against the Cincinnati Bengals if he doesn’t experience any setbacks.

Ronnie Stanley's return will have to wait. He's inactive for today's game against Buffalo. He'll now have missed 31 of the Ravens' last 32 games.

Would think if he has no setbacks in practice this week, he'll be back next Sunday. But obvious his situation has been unpredictable — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 2, 2022

Although Jackson has shined so far this season, getting Stanley back would be very helpful for him and the Ravens. He is still dealing with an ankle injury. Fortunately, the 28-year-old is finally nearing a return to the field after playing just seven games in each of the last two seasons.

Lamar Jackson is leading the NFL in passing touchdowns (10), quarterback rating (119.0) and rushing yards per attempt (9.3) as he pieces together another strong season. The superstar MVP is surely still anticipating the return of his star tackle.

Although a return against the Bills would have been huge, playing against the Bengals will still be very helpful. Getting Ronnie Stanley back as the Ravens face a defensive line featuring Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard and B.J. Hill will be huge.