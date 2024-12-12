The Baltimore Ravens are one of the top teams in the NFL this season, and that's due in large part to their elite quarterback-running back duo of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. These two stars have accomplished quite a bit during their first 13 games playing together, and it looks like they have another achievement that they can add to the list.

Both Jackson and Henry are legit MVP candidates, as they have helped take Baltimore's offense to new heights so far in the 2024 campaign. The result was a spot in the popular “Madden” video game series prestigious 99 overall club, which drew a quick five-word response from Jackson on Wednesday.

“I feel like that's overdue,” Jackson said at his latest press conference. “But I'm grateful for it. I feel like we need more items though. I have seen everybody else get chains and all types of stuff. We only got little cleats, but I'm grateful for it though. I'm grateful. I appreciate that Madden.”

Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry have bigger goals in sight with Ravens

Jackson and Henry have been two of the top players in the league all season long, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that they have found their way into this exclusive club. And while it seems like Jackson is pretty pumped up to have earned the honor, it's clear that he and Henry have their sights set on bigger goals moving forward.

While the Ravens 8-5 record only has them in line for a wild card spot in the AFC, they have arguably the highest ceiling of any team in the AFC, which could help them go on a deep playoff run this year. Whether or not they do will largely fall on Jackson and Henry's shoulders, and they will look to return from their bye and get back on track with a win over the lowly New York Giants.