The Baltimore Ravens concluded their preseason game schedule on Saturday with a 26-20 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baltimore finished the preseason 1-2 and lost their historic 24-game preseason win streak this year. However, the most important part of the preseason isn't winning games, it's getting experience for young players and keeping everybody healthy while preparing for the regular season. Unfortunately for the Ravens, one player that is currently out with an injury is Lamar Jackson's backup, Tyler Huntley. Huntley is currently out with a hamstring injury, and it is unclear when he'll be good to go, but he did get a positive injury update on Monday.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave the update and said that Tyler Huntley isn't expected to be put on the IR, according to a tweet from Jeff Zrebiec. That's great news for Huntley and the Ravens. It's a bit over looked right now as Lamar Jackson is healthy, but if he were to get injured and the Ravens would have to rely on their third string QB, they would be in trouble.

Last season, the Ravens made the playoffs but lost in the wild card round. Baltimore started the season 9-4 before losing three out of their last four games. A big reason for that was because of injuries, so it'll be crucial for Baltimore to stay healthy this season. If they can, they have the talent to make some noise this season.

The regular season begins on September 10th for the Ravens as they open the year at home against the Houston Texans.