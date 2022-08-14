Lamar Jackson isn’t messing around. He wants to end this whole contract extension saga and he’s now set a deadline for the Baltimore Ravens. The former MVP has made it abundantly clear that he does not want negotiations to extend beyond Week 1 of the season, and right now, the ball is on the Ravens’ court.

For his part, however, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh doesn’t seem too concerned with the issue at hand. The 59-year-old shot-caller recently revealed that he’s confident that the matter will be ironed out sooner rather than later (via Charean Williams of PFT):

“Lamar is doing a great job. He’s practicing every day,” Harbaugh said. “The business part of it is the business part of it. I’m very confident that it will get done when it gets done. You can’t really rush it. I don’t think either side wants to rush anything. Both sides want to be happy when it’s all said and done, and probably both sides unhappy when it’s all said and done, to some degree, right? That’s kind of how it works. He’s doing a great job. He’s practicing well. He’s a great leader. On the sideline, he’s right into the game. So, everything, thumbs up.”

As Harbaugh suggested, both parties will need to find a common ground here. What’s important is that according to the Ravens coach himself, Jackson’s performance on the field has not been affected by the issues he may have off of it. The 25-year-old appears to have been a true professional amid all this, and it has not changed the fact that Lamar Jackson will be out to prove that he’s still one of the best in the business once the new season kicks off.

Either way, though, the Ravens will have to pay the man what he is due. Not doing so could lead to catastrophic consequences for the organization.