By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens have been competing for the last month without superstar Lamar Jackson in the lineup, as the quarterback has been out with a sprained knee. While the injury is difficult for a mobile quarterback to come back from, offensive coordinator Greg Roman has hope that Jackson will return in the postseason.

“He’s a special guy,” Roman said. “I think if somebody’s got a chance to do it, he does. I would say, I would bet on him.”

Jackson’s speed while running and ability to make clutch throws accurately would mean a world of difference for the Ravens, who find themselves in second place in the AFC North with a 10-6 record. Based on the decision by the NFL to cancel the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game, the Ravens would not be able to catch the Bengals (11-4) for the division lead.

The NFL has not stated officially how standings or playoff implications will be handled. A decision will seemingly be announced on those subjects shortly.

Tyler Huntley has been in the lineup at the quarterback position for the Ravens, and he has done an adequate job in place of Jackson. Huntley has completed 75 of 112 passes for 658 yards with 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He has also run for 137 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Ravens will be a much more dangerous offensive team if and when Lamar Jackson can return to the lineup. Jackson had completed 203 of 326 passes for 2,272 yards with 17 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions before suffering his knee injury. Jackson remains the Ravens leading rusher this season with 764 yards and 3 touchdowns.