It's a walk-off win for Ravens over Rams as Tylan Wallace returns a punt for a TD in overtime, and Lamar Jackson celebrates

The Baltimore Ravens have prided themselves on excellent special teams play for years. They have largely been successful in that area because of the remarkable right leg of placekicker Justin Tucker. However, unheralded Tylan Wallace was the special teams star in the Ravens 37-31 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime.

Lamar Jackson on Tylan Wallace’s game-winning punt return for TD: “That was like a movie.” pic.twitter.com/yurnYrEogX — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 10, 2023

Wallace received a punt at his own 24-yard line and returned it 76 yards for a touchdown. Wallace was able to spin away from one tackler before racing through the rest of the Rams coverage team. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was incredulous that his teammate was able to make the game-winning play.

“I was preparing to go back on the field,” Jackson said. “I figured it would be a fair catch or something. And then I heard someone say ‘you got time,' and I guess he did. It was like a movie watching that play.”

It was a remarkable achievement for Wallace, as he delivered the game-winning play in his first game returning punts in the NFL.

Wallace, of course, was thrilled with his accomplishment. “It just feels great to be able to make a difference in the game and help the team win,” Wallace said. “You could say a once-in-a-lifetime moment.”

Wallace was pressed into action when top return specialist Devin Duvernay was felled by a back injury Sunday. His first two punt returns were non-eventful, as he gained 19 yards on those two returns.

Jackson had a big game for the Ravens, completing 24 of 43 passes for 316 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. He also ran for a team-leading 70 yards.