Marcus Peters passes last hurdle in return to Ravens after ACL tear

The Baltimore Ravens got a major update on one of their most critical defensive stars on Monday. Star cornerback Marcus Peters was activated from the PUP list on Monday after passing a physical, clearing the veteran defensive back to return to practice for the first time this offseason. Peters was recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in September of last season, which cost him the entirety of the 2021 season. Now, with the Ravens’ second preseason game on the horizon, Peters is getting back into the fold, per the team’s announcement.

It will have been a full calendar year since Peters went down with his ACL injury. The knee ailment was sustained during practice ahead of the first game of the year, and he was unable to suit up at all in 2021 as a result. He figures to feature in the Ravens’ season-opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 11, 2022 and will be hard at work getting his conditioning right ahead of the Week 1 clash.

Peters joined the Ravens midway through the 2019 season. He’s played in a total of 23 games in Baltimore, registering 7 interceptions, 19 pass breakups, 52 tackles, and 1.0 sacks. Since entering the league in 2015, Peters’ 31 interceptions are the most in the NFL. Prior to the season-ending knee injury he picked up in 2021, the 29-year-old had missed just five games during his first six seasons as a pro.

Already a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro, Marcus Peters is hoping to pick up where he left off before the ACL injury cost him the 2021 season, and the Ravens will be eager to welcome back their top cornerback to fortify the defense.