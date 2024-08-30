Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews returned to practice on Friday for the first time since his involvement in a car crash on August 14, an event he described as “extremely scary.” Speaking to reporters after the practice, Andrews made his first public remarks since the crash, reflecting deeply on the incident.

“It was definitely a serious thing,” Andrews shared with reporters. “For me, it puts things in perspective of tell the people that you're around that you love that you love them, and wear your seatbelt. You never know what's gonna happen on the road. You never know what things might be thrown at you, what things might come at you. I'm very blessed and fortunate to, one, have God on my side, and to be wearing my seatbelt. Yeah, it was a scary moment, put things in perspective, but I'm feeling good. Excited about the season.”

Mark Andrews moves forward after car crash, sets sights on Ravens' NFL Kickoff Game against the Chiefs

The crash occurred while Andrews was en route to the Ravens' training facility, the Under Armour Performance Center. Despite the scare, the Ravens' medical staff evaluated him and found no visible injuries, allowing Andrews to attend team meetings the same day.

Addressing his physical condition and readiness for the upcoming NFL season, Andrews expressed a strong desire to move past the incident and focus on the game. “For me, I'm moving forward,” he said. “I feel really good. I'm excited. I'm excited for this game. It's a big game. The guys have been working hard. My body feels great.”

The Ravens are gearing up for a significant challenge as they prepare to face the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game. This game holds particular significance for Andrews, marking a rematch of the AFC Championship Game. Last season, this matchup was Andrews' first return to play after a seven-game absence due to a broken leg, where the Chiefs continued their postseason dominance by eliminating the Ravens.

Andrews' recent car crash and his thoughtful reflection afterward highlight his renewed perspective on life’s fragility and the importance of safety and appreciation. With the new NFL season approaching, the tight end’s resilience and focus on recovery underscore his readiness to contribute to his team’s efforts against the Chiefs. The Baltimore Ravens community and their supporters are undoubtedly looking forward to seeing how Andrews' new outlook impacts his performance on the field.