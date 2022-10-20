Mark Andrews, JK Dobbins get concerning injury updates for Week 7

The Baltimore Ravens suffered another disappointing loss in Week 6 against the New York Giants, and they will be looking to bounce back in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately, it’s beginning to look like they may end up being without two of their biggest offensive weapons in Mark Andrews and JK Dobbins for their divisional matchup with the Browns.

Andrews, Dobbins, and Devin Duvernay ,who all are big parts of helping out Lamar Jackson on offense, all missed practice on Wednesday. Duvernay was able to return to practice today, but unfortunately, it looks like Andrews and Dobbins were held out of the action for the second straight day, throwing their status for the Ravens Week 7 contest into doubt.

Good news for #Ravens … 4 players returned to practice after missing Wednesday:

WR Devin Duvernay

DE Calais Campbell

RT Morgan Moses

G Ben Cleveland Bad news … 4 players remain sidelined:

TE Mark Andrews (knee)

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee)

CB Marcus Peters

FB Patrick Ricard (knee) — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 20, 2022

This is obviously bad news for the Ravens. Andrews in particular has been a huge part of Baltimore’s offense, as he’s picked up over 85 yards and a touchdown in four of the Ravens first six games of the season. Dobbins has been eased back into the action for Baltimore after missing the start of the season, but when he gets going on the ground, it makes the Ravens offense that much more difficult to defend.

The Ravens have been beat up from the get go this season, and it seems like injuries may continue to plague them heading into Week 7. There is still time for Mark Andrews and JK Dobbins to turn things around and get back on the practice field tomorrow, but for now their collective status against the Browns doesn’t look great.

Whether Baltimore can win without them remains to be seen, but for now, they are going to hold out hope that both guys will be able to play against Cleveland this weekend.