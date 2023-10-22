In a resounding Week 7 victory, the Baltimore Ravens secured a blowout 38-6 win over the Detroit Lions, leaving both players and fans alike elated. This decisive win showcased the Ravens‘ strength and their ability to rise to the occasion when it truly matters. However, it was tight end Mark Andrews, a prominent figure in the team's success, who took center stage during the post-game press conference on National Tight Ends Day.

In a passionate address, Andrews delivered an inspiring challenge to his teammates, hoping to propel them into achieving their full potential. With unwavering determination, he called upon the team to use this remarkable victory as a catalyst for further success, via Baltimore Positive WNST's Luke Jones.

“It's time to separate and become the team you want to be,” Andrews boldly declared, setting a high standard for the Ravens moving forward.

Andrews' words echo a sentiment shared by many Ravens supporters, who see the potential for greatness in this team. The victory over the Lions was a testament to their talent and capabilities. but now, the challenge is to maintain this level of performance consistently throughout the season.

Mark Andrews' call to action is a rallying cry for the Ravens to harness their full potential and fulfill their aspirations as a dominant force in the league. As the team carries this message forward, Ravens fans can look ahead with a sense of hope and excitement, anticipating further remarkable moments in the upcoming games.

The journey to becoming the team they aspire to be – Super Bowl contenders – has been set in motion, and the Ravens are poised to embrace the challenge.