The Baltimore Ravens are on a roll, and they recently got some good news about Marlon Humphrey, who left their game early against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury. Though it may be some encouraging news, there's still a catch to his injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Ravens All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey did not suffer a major knee injury last week, sources say following tests. He’s walking around with little discomfort. But after two INTs last week, Humphrey’s status is up in the air this week, and time will tell how quickly he can recover,” Rapoport tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Humphrey suffered his injury when making an interception toward the end of the first half when he collided with Nate Wiggins. He was first deemed questionable; then he was ruled out after halftime. The good news for Humphrey is that it's not a serious injury, but the question still remains when his return will be.

Marlon Humphrey dealing with injuries over past few weeks

Marlon Humphrey suffered an ankle injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 and was seen wearing a boot after the game. His status was up in the air the following week, but he ended up playing in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders.

Humphrey has been playing well this year when he's on the field, and the Ravens would miss him if he had to miss extended time. It looks as if Humphrey could possibly miss a game, but with the way the Ravens have been playing, they could be good without him. Their next matchup is against the Cleveland Browns, who have been having a disappointing season and just lost Deshaun Watson for the remainder of the year with an Achilles injury.

If Humphrey can make a quick recovery and is able to play against the Browns, that would be a plus as well for the Ravens.