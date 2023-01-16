Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey just couldn’t stay silent after his sister hilariously kicked them further with a Sam Hubbard take when they are already down.

For those who missed it, the Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, 24-17. Baltimore actually had the chance to get the lead, but a fumble in the red zone allowed Hubbard to get the ball and take it to the other end for a historic 98-yard fumble return touchdown.

It sealed the deal for the Bengals, and so the Ravens naturally had tons of regret over the bad play.

Instead of consoling his brother and cheering for the Baltimore franchise, however, Breona went on to compliment Hubbard–not for his play, but for his looks.

“Wow, Sam Hubbard kinda fine…” Breona wrote on Twitter.

After seeing his sister’s tweet, Marlon Humphrey didn’t hesitate in responding and hilariously said, “See this why we lost right here. It be your own flesh and blood. I want emancipation.”

Breona Humphrey certainly couldn’t have been more savage with that take. It’s just too soon to make the joke, and she really had to mention Sam Hubbard over anyone else. Now that’s just rubbing salt to the wound.

Of course Breona is joking and as usual, she’s just giving her brother a hard time like she has done in the past. But still, it’s just brutal less than 24 hours after the Ravens suffered a painful defeat.