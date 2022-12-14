By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

In Week 15, the Cleveland Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens for the first time with Deshaun Watson under center. To begin their rivalry, Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey said the Ravens are ready to give the new Browns quarterback a not so warm welcome.

In his recent News & Notes column, Ravens team reporter Ryan Mink spoke to numerous Baltimore stars about their upcoming battle with the Browns. Humphrey spoke openly about how the team is preparing to face Watson.

“We want to give him a not-so-soft welcoming,” Humphrey said. “So, it’s cool to welcome him to the rivalry. Hopefully, it won’t be a good rivalry-welcoming for him.”

The Ravens’ defense has struggled through the air this season, but have been dominant in the run game this season. They rank second in the NFL, allowing just 1,055 yards on the ground and 26th allowing 3,240 passing yards this season.

Watson might look to exploit that Ravens’ pass defense. He improved in his second game back from an 11-game suspension in Week 14, completing 26-of-42 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Still, the Browns lost to the Bengals 23-10.

Marlon Humphrey and the Ravens currently sit atop the AFC North with a 9-4 record. They currently hold the tie-breaker over the Bengals, who are also 9-4. Cleveland, on the other hand, sits at just 5-8.

If Baltimore wants to maintain their top spot in the conference, they’ll need to come true on Humphrey’s hopes. The Browns might be struggling this year, but they now have their quarterback. As their rivalry begins anew, Humphrey is hoping to make Watson wish he never came to Cleveland.