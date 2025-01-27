Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken is staying in Baltimore, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Ravens had the NFL's best offense this season, while Lamar Jackson had the best passing season of his career. The franchise had the third-highest points per game in the league (30.5).

After switching from Greg Roman to Monken, the offense took a significant jump. There was more balance, especially with running back Derrick Henry joining the team last offseason. He had a nearly 2,000-yard season, while Jackson had an exceptional season.

As a result, teams like the Las Vegas Raiders were interested in hiring Monken as their next head coach. However, he remained committed to the franchise, even with offers flying at him. During the playoffs, the Chicago Bears even requested an interview with the current Baltimore offensive coordinator. However, Monken dropped a harsh truth about his head coaching status.

Todd Monken will keep evolving the Ravens' offense

Jackson is a dual-threat quarterback but likes to use his legs more than most. When Monken came in, he wanted the former MVP to use more of his arm, and that's what transpired. He had the most passing yards, touchdowns, and average yards per attempt of his career.

Even with only one 1,000+ yard receiver, he managed to spread the ball around evenly and make everyone a true weapon. They went to the AFC divisional round, where they lost a tightly contested contest to the Buffalo Bills. In that game, the offense was as balanced as it has ever been.

As the snow kept falling in Orchard Park, the variety of plays kept the Ravens in the game. If Mark Andrews doesn't drop that pass, Baltimore would've been in the AFC championship game. Who knows? They might've been able to knock off the Kansas City Chiefs.

At the end of the day, the franchise remains committed to Monken and loved seeing his offense develop. Now, it might be a matter of time before the Ravens are back in the AFC title game and possibly on their way to the Super Bowl.