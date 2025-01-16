Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken will have a busy weekend, as he has head coaching interviews upcoming and is also preparing to face the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. Though he has a lot on his plate, Monken has let it be known that he only has one thing on his mind right now,” according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

“Offensive coordinator Todd Monken on head coaching interviews today and tomorrow: ‘First of all, I’ll say this. It’s a compliment to this organization. All my focus is on the Bills. I love the job that I have. The system is unfortunate but it is what it is,'” Zrebiec wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Monken has two interviews coming up, one with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the next one with the Chicago Bears. They will be the first interviews for Monken this season, as he's in his second season with the Ravens. Through these two years, he's made the Ravens one of the more explosive offenses in the league, and there's no surprise that other teams are interested in him.

As of now, Monken has to worry about how he's going to dominate the Bills' defense, which is something he already did earlier in the season.

Ravens preparing for rematch against the Bills

The Ravens and Bills faced each other earlier this season, and Baltimore dominated with a 35-10 win. Both teams have been completely different since then, and more stakes are on the line this time around. The Ravens will be in Buffalo, and the weather is supposed to reach freezing temperatures. Before the matchup, head coach Jim Harbaugh is already finding ways to get the team prepared.

“We got it as cold as we can in here right now, and it will be even colder tomorrow, when I get all the water shut off in here so the pipes don’t freeze,” Harbaugh said via the team’s website. Baltimore opted for indoor practice Wednesday because their outdoor fields were frozen solid, but they’re maintaining frigid indoor conditions to simulate game-day weather.

When Lamar Jackson was asked if he'd consider changing up his equipment to combat the weather, he said that he wouldn't.

“No. I tried [wearing gloves] in practice, [and] I was horrible,” Jackson said. “Hopefully, we’ll have some heaters on the sideline. [I’ll have] a bigger jacket probably.”

It gets cold in Baltimore at times, so it shouldn't be too much of an adjustment for the Ravens, and they'll be prepared for anything that comes their way.