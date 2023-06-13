The Baltimore Ravens could have one of the National Football League's premier wide receiver cores after signing Odell Beckham Jr. earlier this offseason — at least according to head coach John Harbaugh.

“This group might be the best wide receiver core, it's up to them but I'm very excited about them,” Harbaugh said on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Sherree Burruss.

The group will be led by the 30-year-old Beckham Jr., who is just two years out from winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

“You love great players and guys who love football. He loves ball and we want guys who want to be here. That combo is good, he's a highly decorated player,” Harbaugh continued, per Burruss.

“Worked hard to get himself to this point, sure he's a little anxious getting back for the 1st time. Good 1st step. I love the guy. He's a pro, what you'd expect from a world class athlete. Not interested in not performing on the highest level. He's a big work out guy and that's what you respect. He's in a place in his career where I feel like he has a lot to prove.”

OBJ joins a Ravens WR core that already includes Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, Devin Duvernay and Nelson Agholor in 2023.

Beckham said on Tuesday that he was “happy to be back in the building and get things going,” and is expecting to be ready to go for Week 1.

A huge part of the wide receiver success this year will hinge on superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is fresh off signing a monster five-year, $260 million contract with the franchise.

It's also expected that he will play a much bigger role on offensive coordinator Todd Monken's offense, which should be a great sign that the WR core of the Baltimore Ravens will be much improved this season.