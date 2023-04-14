Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Odell Beckham Jr’s football career is marred with way too many knee injuries for a player. The now-Baltimore Ravens WR has been dealing with issues with his knees for most of his career, from New York to Cleveland to LA. Now, after signing a new contract with Baltimore, Beckham once again claimed that he only had one working ACL, per Jonas Shaffer.

“Odell Beckham Jr. says he was playing in Los Angeles without a functional ACL, even before his second tear. He still shined in the playoffs. “I feel great right now. I’m still in my process right now of getting ready for September.””

According to Odell Beckham Jr, the Rams medical staff informed him about this when he signed with the team in 2021. Despite the injury, OBJ played on, eventually helping lead his team to the Super Bowl. However, it was there that the now-Ravens WR suffered yet another ACL tear, forcing him to miss the 2022 season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This now fully explains the reasoning for one of OBJ’s most infamous tweets. A few months after the Rams’ Super Bowl win, Beckham Jr went on Twitter to express his happiness. It was in this tweet that he first talked about having only one ACL.

Krazy thought … really played the whole back half of the season without an acl, and won a super bowl! God doesn’t misss, i swea — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) July 3, 2022

However, Odell Beckham Jr’s ACL injury should be fixed… for now. The reinjured ACL was partly due to a bad job by the surgeon operating on the WR’s knee. OBJ should be good to go for the Ravens next season as they try to convince Lamar Jackson that it’s a good idea to stay in Baltimore/