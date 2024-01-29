Will the Ravens see OBJ next season?

This season was supposed to be different for the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson got back to his MVP form while other members of John Harbaugh's squad stayed healthy en route to a top seed and a bye. Zay Flowers was a big reason as to why they got where they are but another veteran showed out for them this season. Odell Beckham Jr. still contributed during the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs despite not getting targeted a lot.

The old Ravens wideout was asked about his future in the league. Odell Beckham Jr.'s performance proved that he can still run and catch against the young Chiefs defenders. This alone may have dispelled any rumors of his retirement but he took it a notch further and addressed it explicitly, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“I know that I can still play football and I know that I still have s*** in the tank. As far as my future, just take a step back, breathe for a second, and pick your chin up. Just know that life goes on and we will figure out what's next after that,” he said.

When Zay Flowers' production started going down after a cut, OBJ stepped up against the Chiefs. He and Lamar Jackson have built up a connection over the season and it showed. The two connected for three receptions which netted the Ravens 22 receiving yards. His numbers are still serviceable while his sage wisdom can also help their younger wide receivers.

Odell Beckham Jr. in the Ravens' system

Being a 31-year-old receiver in the NFL can be quite hard. Cornerbacks have springs and jets to outrun older wideouts which could make OBJ's life struggle. However, he has proven that there is still a lot left in the tank at 31 years old.

In 14 games for the Ravens, OBJ notched 35 receptions which got the team 565 receiving yards. His lethality in the end zone may not be the same as in previous years but some of it is still there. He and Jackson connected for three touchdowns for the season. Hopefully, he sticks around and reaches the top of the football world with the Ravens.