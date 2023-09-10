Deion Sanders' Colorado football program is taking the gridiron by storm and generating a special level of buzz after a 2-0 start. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is among the many people who love what he's seeing and making his support known.

Sanders' Colorado squad defeated TCU and Nebraska in its first two games, coming out on top of a shootout with the Horned Frogs and then handling the Cornhuskers at home. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, two-way star Travis Hunter and a completely remade Buffaloes roster have dazzled so far and are making a climb up the AP rankings.

Beckham warmed up for his first game with the Ravens — and first game at all since Super Bowl 56 — in a vintage-style shirt of Sanders in a Ravens uniform. It was the last NFL team Sanders played for, spending the 2004 and 2005 seasons alongside the likes of Ray Lewis, Terrell Suggs and Ed Reed. The back of the shirt lists the Ravens' schedule under the title “Revenge Tour.”

Odell Beckham Jr. is rocking a Deion Sanders T-shirt during warmups 🔥👀 (via @Ravens)pic.twitter.com/FhWsSPrHbp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 10, 2023

Beckham is eager to get back to dominating with the Ravens, who have rebuilt their receiving core for Lamar Jackson with the signing of OBJ and the draft selection of Zay Flowers. Tight end Mark Andrews will be out, limiting the impact that Jackson's receiving corp will have to start the season. Beckham hit the Lewis dance as he entered the field. He's ready to go.

The Ravens will begin their season against the Houston Texans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Meanwhile, Sanders and Colorado football are preparing for a big matchup against Colorado State.