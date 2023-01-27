Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens is still up in the air. Following the two sides not reaching a contract extension prior to the 2022 season, the two sides could choose to head in different directions in the near future.

Even with Jackson struggling to stay on the field last season, he still has supporters in the locker room. And several of these players want to see him return to the team next season.

During an appearance on Up & Adams, Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen spoke to Kay Adams about his QB1. He didn’t hold back in his desire to play alongside Lamar Jackson in the future. But he also noted that he wants to see Jackson get paid how he deserves to be.

“I want to see him get the bag. I think he deserves it. Great guy, a great leader, great player. Just all-around a football player and somebody that our team jells with a lot and loves and would do anything for. So I definitely want to see Lamar stay in Baltimore and get paid, and try to go on a Super Bowl run.” said Queen.

After starting the season off strong, Lamar Jackson was sidelined with a knee injury. This ultimately ended his season early, even though the former MVP worked to return to the field.

With him sidelined, the Ravens fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Several people around the Ravens organization have already made it clear that they wish to see Jackson return next season. While the two sides are yet to reach an extension, it could very well still happen. The team could also choose to franchise tag the QB1.

But with so many people within the team already publicly endorsing Lamar Jackson, it almost appears that an extension is the only possible outcome.