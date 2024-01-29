Patrick McQueen has a decision to make.

On Sunday afternoon, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens saw their 2023-24 season come to an end with a brutal home 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Jackson picked an inopportune time to have arguably his worst game of the season, unable to establish any rhythm for the Ravens against what has been a vaunted Chiefs defensive unit for the majority of their year while their offense surprisingly took a while to get into gear.

The game was also a big moment for Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen, who is set to become a free agent this upcoming offseason. After the game against Kansas City, Queen got one hundred percent real about his thought process heading into the summer, when he will have to make a huge decision regarding his future.

“I'm just going to take my time and think everything through,” said Queen, per Giana Han of The Baltimore Banner on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “Take my time, think about this loss, embrace this loss. This feeling, let it be, and see where it goes, honestly.”

It was indeed a crushing end to what had been such an immensely promising season. For their part, Queen and his defensive teammates performed admirably for most of the afternoon against Patrick Mahomes and company. Instead, it was the Ravens' usually potent offense that was held in check en route to the loss.

Whatever he chooses to do next, it seems that Patrick Queen is going to take the time to let his emotions marinate.