The Baltimore Ravens appear primed to go all-in on re-signing quarterback Lamar Jackson. Amid all the trade speculation, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made it very clear the team’s intentions, as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport captured.

“Lamar Jackson is our quarterback,” Harbaugh said. He even went so far as to say that there is a “200 percent” chance he stays in Baltimore. That sounds pretty definitive. It is very likely that Jackson will also be involved in the Ravens hiring of a new offensive coordinator.

Earlier Thursday, Greg Roman resigned from his position after six years with the team, the last four serving as offensive coordinator. Interestingly, Roman transitioned the Ravens offense to run through Jackson. In 2019, the Ravens sent an NFL record in rushing yards. Jackson himself also set an NFL record with 1,206 rushing yards as a quarterback.

The Ravens are coming off a devastating playoff loss to a division rival. They lost 24-17 to the Cincinnati Bengals despite controlling much of the football game. Sam Hubbard ran back a fumble recovery 98 yards for the game-winning score in the fourth quarter.

Jackson’s contract situation has long been a source of discussion, both at water coolers and inside the Ravens organization. A number of quarterbacks who do not have near the resume of Jackson recently received massive deals. That includes the likes of Dak Prescott, Josh Allen and Deshaun Watson. None of those players have won a league MVP like Jackson. Watson received $230 million guaranteed, putting NFL owners, including Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, in a very difficult position.