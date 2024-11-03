The Baltimore Ravens dominated from start to finish on Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium, defeating the visiting Denver Broncos by a 41-10 final score. The win improved Baltimore's record to 6-3, while the Broncos fell to 5-4.

And for quarterback Lamar Jackson, it was another stellar performance under center that has now earned him a place in the franchise record books. He became the first QB in team history to throw for at least 275 yards in five consecutive games. It was also his third straight game without an interception thrown.

Jackson threw for 280 yards along with three touchdowns, and earned a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in the process; it was the fourth time in his career that he's done so. Meanwhile, Derrick Henry had a productive afternoon for the Ravens by rushing for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Speaking of perfect passer ratings, Jackson tied Hall of Famer and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with four in his career, moving past Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Kurt Warner, all of whom had three.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was cleared to play on Sunday despite missing practice earlier in the week

While there was some doubt on whether or not Jackson would be able to suit up against the Broncos, he was removed from the injury report by the team earlier in the week via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

“Lamar Jackson said Friday that he is ‘100 percent' starting on Sunday despite missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The status report confirms that,” Williams wrote. “Jackson, who was on the injury report with knee and back issues, does not have an injury designation. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice.”

Jackson and the Ravens will have time to enjoy Sunday's victory before they begin preparations for their next opponent, hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.