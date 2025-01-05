After watching Lamar Jackson turn in one of the most effortless performances you will see in the 2024 NFL season, completing 16 of his 32 passing attempts for 217 yards and two touchdowns on the way to a 35-10 win over the lowly Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens fans were feeling themselves.

One such fan? Well, that would be former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III, who took to social media, as he often does, to celebrate his former teammate for his incredible efforts. Only this time, RGIII wanted to dispel the rumor that the Ravens' QB is somehow being propped up by Derrick Henry's impressive play in Charm City.

Why? Because it simply isn't true.

“STOP USING DEREK HENRY TO DISCREDIT LAMAR JACKSON. Henry got hit in the backfield on 50% of his runs last year. This year it’s down to 39%. He has more than doubled his yards before contact and IT'S BECAUSE OF LAMAR JACKSON’s INFLUENCE,” Griffin III declared.



“Watch the dang tape and you will see how often linebackers, safeties and defensive lineman are out of their gap and often chasing Lamar on under center runs, shot gun runs AND zone read looks. THIS HAS BEEN THE EASIEST 1,921 YARDS DEREK HENRY HAS EVER RUN FOR IN HIS CAREER. Lamar Jackson and Derek Henry are the match made in Heaven I predicted they would be in the offseason. They complement each other and are great teammates. Lamar has the 2nd highest passer rating in NFL HISTORY with 41 Passing TDS and won the AFC North. He should be the NFL MVP.

“For anyone struggling with reading comprehension, THIS IS NOT A SLIGHT AT EITHER DERRICK HENRY OR LAMAR JACKSON. They are both Hall of Famers and balled out this year. This is a fact check for those trying to use either’s greatness against the other. Stay off the haterade.”

Is RGIII on the money? Is Jackson succeeding in 2025 because he's playing the best football of his life, not because he's being helped by having a human battering ram next to him in the offensive backfield? Well, when you consider even Henry agrees with RGIII's statement and he's only slightly biased, maybe fans should finally listen to the Baylor product.

Derrick Henry agrees with RGIII's Lamar Jackson assessment

Fresh off his big over Cleveland, Henry took to social media to enjoy the moment, but not before he clapped back at RGIII for one very specific reason: a name misspelling.

“First of all bruh spell my name right lol (Derrick Henry)” Henry declared, “& WE SCREAMING MV3 OVER THIS WAY!”

Funny? Even Griffin seemed to think so, as he fixed it for his “Heisman brother” before agreeing with the assessment MV3 everywhere.

“I fixed it my Heisman brother. It should be MV3 everywhere. Tired of the lames on national tv trying to pin y'all against each other.”

Will the MV3 movement sweep the nation, changing the narrative forever in a very narrative-driven? Only time will tell, but with the regular season basically over, fans will soon find out.