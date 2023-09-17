The Baltimore Ravens pulled of an important and satisfying road victory over the divisions rival Cincinnati Bengals, allowing them to get off to an impressive 2-0 start. The 27-24 Baltimore triumph was keyed by the defense. That unit refused to allow Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to have a spectacular performance on his home turf. Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith played a key role in the defensive effort by registering 5 tackles in the effort.

#Ravens LB Roquan Smith on winning at the Bengals: "It was an amazing victory coming in here, taking over their place. Obviously, the guys talk a lot, don't have a lot of respect for a lot of individuals. You take that stuff personal." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 17, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Smith said that the Ravens were motivated to win the game because the Bengals have been disrespectful in their assessment of their rivals. Smith played the disrespect card that former NBA superstar Michael Jordan employed during his Hall of Fame career.

“It was an amazing victory coming in here, taking over their place,” Roquan Smith explained. “Obviously, the guys talk a lot, don't have a lot of respect for a lot of individuals. You take that stuff personal.”

The Bengals came into the season as one of the favorites to win the AFC North and possibly represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Opening the season with back to back losses is not the way Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor expected to start the season. However, the Bengals still have 15 games to turn their season around.

Burrow completed 27 of 41 passes for 222 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. Tee Higgins caught 2 TD passes for the Bengals, but star wideout Ja'Marr Chase was held to 31 receiving yards.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 24 of 33 passes for 237 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. Jackson also ran for 54 yards, and he received a big assist from running back Gus Edwards. The running back contributed 62 yards on 10 carries and scored 1 touchdown.