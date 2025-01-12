The Baltimore Ravens advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-14, but there doesn't look to be any love lost between the two sides. Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen have been taking friendly jabs at each other since Week 16, but Smith got the last laugh.

When they faced off in Week 16, Queen said that Smith and the Ravens were playing for a chance to get T-shirts and hats, referring to winning the division. This time around, Smith made sure to call out his former teammate for the comments he made.

“I think I remember my guy PQ saying the last time we played them was [for] a hat and T-shirt,” Smith said after the game via ESPN. “But I guess he [got] the T-shirt he got on and he'll be in Cabo or somewhere.”

Queen once played for the Ravens but decided to walk and sign a three-year deal with the Steelers last year. He noted earlier this season that the reason he left was because the Ravens didn't want him, as they declined his fifth-year option. Now, he has to watch his former team continue to compete for a chance to get to the Super Bowl.

The Ravens pretty much dominated on both sides of the ball in their win, and it was another big performance from the duo of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. Those two ran all over the Steelers, and they didn't have an answer for the quarterback and running back.

As for the Steelers, they came into the game having not won since Dec. 8, and not many people thought that wouldn't change when facing the Ravens. The team now has some big decisions to make this offseason, and one of them is whether they keep Russell Wilson, or is it time for Justin Fields to lead the team into the future.