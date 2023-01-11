A number of players on the Cincinnati Bengals previously accused the Baltimore Ravens of dirty play in Week 18. Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh already fired back at the accusations. Linebacker Roquan Smith offered a blunt response to the issue at hand on Wednesday, per Jamison Hensley.

“See you Sunday,” Smith said in reference to Cincinnati’s accusations.

Harbaugh had more to say in his response than Roquan Smith did, per Hensley.

“I studied the game really closely,” Harbaugh said. “It’s clear our players played a clean game, as they always do. Millions of fans watched the game as well, and they saw the same thing. So, I would just say let them be the judges.”

The Bengals ultimately defeated the Ravens in Week 18. Cincinnati and Baltimore are currently preparing for a rematch in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. The game figures to have no shortage of tension given the back-and-forth between these rivals.

As for Roquan Smith, he recently received a 5-year, $100 million extension from the Ravens. He became the highest paid player at his position with the deal.

The Ravens are going to need Roquan Smith and the defense to step up in a major way against the Bengals. QB Lamar Jackson’s status is up in the air due to a lingering knee injury. Backup QB Tyler Huntley is also reportedly dealing with an injury as well. The Ravens are hopeful that at least one of Jackson or Huntley will be available for the Wild Card round.

Although Baltimore is the underdog for the game, they will have plenty of motivation as a result of the Bengals’ accusations.